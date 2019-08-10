Alice Tyler

Alice (Therkildsen) Tyler, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Nazareth Health & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on May 2, 1935, in Peoria, Ill., the daughter of Niels and Dagmar Therkildsen.

Alice worked as a nurse's aide in California for many years. She was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed puzzles and movies.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Susan McGrane; grandson, Daniel McGrane; two granddaughters, Janet (Shawn) Segebarth and Kristin McGrane; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers; Thomas, Henry and Paul Therkildsen.