Alice Marjean Smith died peacefully in her sleep April 22, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born November 12, 1924 in Flint, Michigan, the oldest child of Douglas M. and Alice R. (Goodrich) Dunn. Marjean married Donald Ward Smith on December 22, 1945 and they started their family in Houghton, MI where Don was studying at Michigan Tech. They later moved to Ann Arbor, MI, where Don earned his PhD at U of Michigan.

Marjean and her family moved to Madison, WI in 1953, settling in the new Orchard Ridge neighborhood where they raised their five children. Marjean was active in the University League, especially their book group in which she participated for many decades. She also volunteered at the University Hospital, first in its original location and in its current newer building.

Always busy, cheerful, and calm she spent her free time sewing countless cross-stitch projects and dresses for daughters, granddaughters, and dolls. She enjoyed cooking and her pie-making techniques were passed on to many. Marjean played the piano every day and was a dedicated reader. She collected stamps and spent many hours at the Wisconsin Historical Society researching her family's genealogy.

Through her husband's work, Marjean met graduate students from all over the world. Marjean and Don regularly entertained these students in their home, striving to help them feel comfortable in Madison. A family highlight was the "lab" parties where everyone contributed their own special cuisine. Many students also hosted the couple in their home countries.

Marjean and Don had many adventures abroad, travelling to India, China, Japan, Egypt, and many more countries, circling the globe several times. Their favorite place to travel was closer to home, their cabin in McGregor Bay, Canada. She and her family would spend every summer at the bay. She loved working puzzles, playing dominoes by gaslamp, swimming in the lake, and watching wildlife at Moose Pond from the bench her sons made for her.

Marjean was preceded in death by her husband Donald Smith (2012) and sister Nancy Huber. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister Ginger Seiter (Charles) and brother Brad (Sally), her five children, Janice Hayse, Steven Smith, Linda Layman, David Smith, and Douglas Smith as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with visitation the hour before, at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Marjean's name to the University of Wisconsin Arboretum.