OREGON- Alice Marie Bahr, age 82, of Oregon peacefully passed away on Monday, March 18, 2018.

She was born on Dec. 28, 1935, in Richland Center, WI the daughter of Joseph and Agnes (Nachtigal) Rynes.

In 1966, Alice married Richard Bahr at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church. She was a longtime employee of Methodist Hospital until her retirement in 2000.

Alice had a variety of interests including puzzles, gambling, bingo and cards, but loved most her time spent with family and her cat, Muca.

In addition to Richard, her husband of 52 years survivors include her children, Robert (Cynthia) Bahr, Lori (Marshall Ankrom) O’Malley and Jessica Bahr; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Joe Rynes and Kenny Rynes. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Linda Bahr; and sisters, Marlene Sebranek and Elizabeth “Liz” Spears.

Scripture services will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.