On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Alice Marie Anderson was called home to be with her eternal family.

Alice was born one of twins to Donald and Elenor (Rottieger) Wilke on March 25, 1936. Mom had always said she had the greatest father and a very nice childhood.

In her youth, Alice was a friendly energetic woman with many friends at home and abroad with a post-World War II pen pal who meant a lot to her. This spirit of outgoingness carried on throughout her adult life, sharing it with her family and friends. Alice was always there for her family and socializing with her closest friends in travel and a good game of cards. Even in her later years when faced with multiple health issues, you would always be met with a smile and a heartfelt "hello".

Throughout her life, Alice was employed in many careers. The ones she felt the most rewarding were being a mom and her work with the Madison School System Lunch Production Kitchen. As a mom, Alice did her best for her children regardless of the situations presented to her. Working with the production kitchen provided her with lifelong friendships which continued throughout her early retirement and until her passing. To Alice's friends, we have a deep heartfelt thank you for always keeping her in your hearts.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Elenor; and an infant sister, Debra. Surviving family members are her twin sister, Arlene Meinholz; younger sister, Garlyn Lawson; children, Scott (June) Anderson, Patricia Dahlen, Michael (LuLu ) Anderson and Courtney (Jack) DeMoe. Included in those who will miss her greatly are her 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2020.

In lieu of flowers or cards, please make a donation to the Carbone Cancer Center (608)261-1701, Collen Fraser, as cancer has touched many in Alice's life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Speaking for her children, "Mom, we never had to wonder whether we were loved, and we never went without for anything, even if it meant working two jobs to do it." You did well and we love you.

