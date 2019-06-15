Alice M. Hansen, 87, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Park Place Assisted Living in Platteville.

A Celebration of Alice's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Platteville Free Methodist Church. Rev. Jeff Suits will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville at a later date. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Celebration on Saturday at the Free Methodist Church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Children's Tumor Foundation (Neurofibromatosis), The Robert Hansen Scholarship at UW- Platteville, the Free Methodist Church World Mission and Gideons. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Alice was born on August 5, 1931 in Stoughton, WI, the daughter of Alfred and Pearl (Klein) Serstad. She was united in marriage to Robert Hansen on May 21, 1960 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. Alice worked as a secretary for International Harvestor for a year and then for eight years at Farm Bureau. Alice for many years was the recording secretary for the UW-Platteville Faculty meetings and also UW-Platteville Foundation. She enjoyed sewing and knitting and was a member of the Platteville Free Methodist Church, Pioneer Garden Club, Gideon Auxiliary, and the Golden Guild Circle.

Alice is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob", of 59 years; son, Neale Hansen; and sister-in-law, Marian Serstad. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kirsten Hansen on July 8, 2017; and brother, Allan Serstad.