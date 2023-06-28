Alice M. Eman, age 90, a longtime resident of Ishpeming, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at BeeHive Homes in Oregon, Wis. She was born on Sept. 14, 1932, in Republic, Mich., the daughter of Eddie Koski and Hilda (Maki) Koski.
She attended Bay Cliff Health Camp for several summers, as she was born with a hearing loss. It was there that she learned how to lip read. In the 2nd grade, she received her first hearing aid. Alice graduated from Republic High School and also the Marquette Beauty Academy. Alice began her career at the Cameo Salon in Ishpeming, working for many decades. She really enjoyed working with her elderly clients in both the salon and in their homes when they were home bound. She married Roy Eman on Jan. 12, 1957, in Republic, and they then settled in Ishpeming for the remainder of their lives.
In her free time, she loved to dance and play cards. She loved all the seasons in the U.P., cross country skiing in the winter, bird hunting with Roy, picking apples and making pies in the fall, cleaning up their properties in the spring, walking in the woods, and all the family time at 18 Camp and Oja’s Camp in the summer. She also enjoyed her time with friends on the Big and Little Dead River during the summer months. Her favorite past time was travelling to see her grandkids, watching them grow and watching all of the activities they were a part of in Michigan, Wyoming, Illinois, California or Wisconsin.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Gloria (Glen) Clickner and Brenda Lasecki; grandchildren, Craig (Carrie) Clickner, Lauren (Kyle) Wilz, Eric (Alisha) Lasecki and Ben (Brooke) Lasecki; great-grandchildren, Elouise, Augusten, Greyson, Adelyn and Wyatt plus two on the way; her brother, Marvin (Chris) Koski; special friend, Bruno DeRossa; several nieces and nephews; and of course all of the four-legged friends in the family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 715 Mather Ave., Ishpeming, at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, with Pastor Steve Solberg officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, of Fitchburg, Wis. for all of their wonderful care and support given to Alice and her family.
Memorials may be made to Bay Cliff Health Camp, Bethany Lutheran Church or to Beehive Homes of Oregon, Wis.. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
