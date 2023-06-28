Alice M. Eman

Alice M. Eman, age 90, a longtime resident of Ishpeming, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at BeeHive Homes in Oregon, Wis. She was born on Sept. 14, 1932, in Republic, Mich., the daughter of Eddie Koski and Hilda (Maki) Koski.

She attended Bay Cliff Health Camp for several summers, as she was born with a hearing loss. It was there that she learned how to lip read. In the 2nd grade, she received her first hearing aid. Alice graduated from Republic High School and also the Marquette Beauty Academy. Alice began her career at the Cameo Salon in Ishpeming, working for many decades. She really enjoyed working with her elderly clients in both the salon and in their homes when they were home bound. She married Roy Eman on Jan. 12, 1957, in Republic, and they then settled in Ishpeming for the remainder of their lives.

