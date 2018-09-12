Lodi-Alice "Lisa" Davis, age 64, of Lodi, peacefully passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on October 15, 1953, in Portage, Wisconsin, the daughter of Wallace and Elizabeth (Oberhelman) Irwin and was a 1972 graduate of Lodi High School. On June 14, 1980 she married Gary Davis.

Lisa was an active member of Mountain Faith Church of Lake Delton and also belonged to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. She loved painting, gardening and joining friends for breakfast but enjoyed most her time spent with family.

In addition to her husband Gary, survivors include her three daughters, Allison (Phillip) Henderson, Jessica Davis, Tammy (Kraig) O’Brien; two grandchildren, Tyler and Ethan O’Brien and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Faith Church in Lake Delton, WI.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

