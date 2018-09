Alice Louise Schmidt age 87, passed away on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at her home. She was born on July 4, 1931 at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, the eldest child of Laura and Lester Schmidt. Alice loved and cared for her family. She loved the joys and challenges of being a teacher and was honored to participate in many levels of education. Alice loved Columbus! Private services will be held. Memorials may be made to Olivet Congregational United Church of Christ, Columbus.