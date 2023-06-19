Alice J Moriarty

Alice J. Moriarty, age 92, passed away on June 17, 2023, at her home in Mauston, Wisconsin surrounded by her family. Alice was born on May 29, 1931, to Ulysses “Mac” and Jessie (Billings) McClyman on their farm by Wolf Lake near Oxford, Wisconsin. After graduating from Westfield High School, she worked at the Agricultural Extension Office in Mauston.  Alice met Raymond Moriarty at a Christmas play at Lone Rock School. Six months later, on June 9, 1951, they were married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. It was a blessing that they were able to celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary together. Raymond and Alice had four children, Rae Ann, Bill, Jim, and Mary. 

Alice and Ray farmed together all their lives. Alice was devoted to raising her family while balancing the work of an active dairy and crop farm. She enjoyed gardening, baking, needlework and sewing. She was active with 4-H, homemaker groups, and her bowling team. Alice and Ray enjoyed traveling with friends to several states and countries. In her later years, Alice enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers, reading, word puzzles, watching birds in her backyard, and rides to see the crops. 