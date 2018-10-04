STOUGHTON-Alice E. Miller, age 94, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on June 22, 1924, the daughter of Adolph and Helen (Bohn) Monsees. Alice was born and raised in the Madison area and graduated from Central High School. She was united in marriage to Robert Miller and they were blessed with three children.

Alice truly enjoyed being around her family and will be greatly missed by her children, Sharon (Larry) Ambrose, James L. Miller, and Steven (Jan) Miller; grandchildren, Shannon, Ryan, David, Trisha, Robecca and Nicholas; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and her siblings.

A private family service will be held.



