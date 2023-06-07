Alice C. Topp age 76, of New Glarus, WI, lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. She was born on August 12, 1946 in Green Lake, WI the daughter of Arthur and Harriette (Mathia) Egbert. Alice graduated from Green Lake High School in 1964 and continued her education in art school. On January 7, 1977 she was united in marriage to Patrick Topp. Alice was a talented artist, seamstress, and crafter who owned and operated numerous quaint shops where she sold her creations. Alice also worked for the City of Verona. She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. Alice was Pat’s best fishing partner and after retirement they enjoyed living life on the water at Crystal Lake.
Alice is survived by her husband Pat, children Michelle “Shelly” (Patrick) Mason, Melissa “Missy” (Brian) Karpinski, Katherine “Katie” (Doug) Johnson, Peggy Topp, Mike Topp, and Curtis Topp, grandchildren Charlie, Lily, and CeCe Mason, Trent & Mitchel Karpinski, Kiley & Ian Johnson, and Josh (Channy) & Luke Topp, and a great-granddaughter Desi Topp. She is further survived by her brother Arthur Egbert, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mary & Jeff Nelson, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friend Elsa Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Douglas, sister-in-law Judith Egbert, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lois & Dave Stedman.
The family would like to thank the staff at New Glarus Home and Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. for the loving care they provided Alice and daily support to Pat.
A gathering to celebrate Alice’s life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Please feel free to wear pink or floral attire in honor of Alice.
“The Mind May Not Remember, But the Heart Will Never Forget.”