Alice Buckingham-Heim

Alice F. Bartle Heim, born to James and Mary Buckingham on September 20, 1925. Alice was a woman of great strength, wisdom, and wit. Her sharp intellect and charming sense of humor lit up any room she entered. Her spirit and memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched. Alice grew up on a farm in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. She married Donald D. Bartle on September 25, 1943. They raised their 12 children on a farm in Arena, Wisconsin. When Donald passed, she raised the younger children by herself. In 1972, she married Wilbert “Wimpy” Heim. When Wilbert passed in 1984, Alice moved to Florida, where she worked as a nurse for 20 years, before coming home to Wisconsin to live with her eldest son, James and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Bartle. After losing both of them, she was cared for by her oldest grandson, Paul Bartle, until she passed on August 24, 2023 at 97 years old.
Alice is survived by her children(Donna, Alietta, Jerry, Walter, Mary, Judy, Daniel, Tom, and Leo). Her legacy lives on through her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and one great great great granddaughter, Apsyn.
She was preceeded in death by her parents, siblings, both husbands, and three of her own children (James, Barry, and Carol).
As a teenager, she played guitar and was a lead singer with her family band. They played for community events. After receiving her nursing certifications, she worked at St Joseph's Hospital in Dodgeville. While her children were younger, she drove school bus and later years worked at Warner Electric Brake and Clutch.
The void Alice has left is immeasurable, but so is the love and joy she brought into our lives. Although she is no longer with us physically, her impact is everlasting. She was an extraordinary woman and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, September 1, 2023 at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.