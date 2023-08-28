Alice Buckingham-Heim

Alice F. Bartle Heim, born to James and Mary Buckingham on September 20, 1925. Alice was a woman of great strength, wisdom, and wit.  Her sharp intellect and charming sense of humor lit up any room she entered. Her spirit and memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched. Alice grew up on a farm in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. She married Donald D. Bartle on September 25, 1943. They raised their 12 children on a farm in Arena, Wisconsin.  When Donald passed, she raised the younger children by herself. In 1972, she married Wilbert “Wimpy” Heim. When Wilbert passed in 1984, Alice moved to Florida, where she worked as a nurse for 20 years, before coming home to Wisconsin to live with her eldest son, James and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Bartle. After losing both of them, she was cared for by her oldest grandson, Paul Bartle, until she passed on August 24, 2023 at 97 years old.

Alice is survived by her children(Donna, Alietta, Jerry, Walter, Mary, Judy, Daniel, Tom, and Leo).  Her legacy lives on through her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and one great great great granddaughter, Apsyn.   