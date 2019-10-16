MIDDLETON - Alice Amelia Pulvermacher, age 91, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Sage Meadow Senior Living Center.

She was born on May 24, 1928, in the Town of Berry, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Mary (Stuckmeyer) Theis. She married Gerald Pulvermacher on June 15, 1949, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville. She and Jerry recently celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Alice worked as a cook for Middleton schools. She enjoyed quilting and playing bingo. Alice loved reading. Later in life, she became an avid Brewers fan. She was so proud of her seven grandkids and seven great-grandkids, including her newest great-grandson.

Alice is survived by her husband, Jerry; son, Leon Pulvermacher; son-in-law, Dennis Kath; grandchildren, Erik (Andrea) Jones, Janelle (Chris) Ruhland, Amy Abraham, Ehren (Sara) Maly, Brian Pulvermacher, Tessa (Mike) Higgins and Taylor Pulvermacher; and her great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roger Pulvermacher; daughter, Jayne Kath; three sisters; and two brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, with Fr. Brian Wilk presiding.

Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Friday.

Memorial donations may be made the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761