Alice A. Blatterman

Madison – Alice A. Blatterman, age 94, passed away on Friday September 8, 2023 at Meriter hospital in Madison, with her loving great nieces by her side. She was born January 17, 1929, to the late Carl and Bertha Blatterman in Madison, WI, where she resided until her time of death.

Alice graduated from Madison East High School in 1947, upon graduation worked on the family farm, upon retirement from farming, she worked at the Swiss Colony and America’s Best Greenhouse. As a passionate dog lover, she had multiple rescue dogs throughout her life which were completely spoiled and ate dinner with her every night. She was an active member of the Dane County Humane Society, where she made many contributions. Alice was a very independent, feisty woman love who enjoyed traveling around world with friends, gardening, caring for her lawn (riding around on her mower), She was an avid watcher of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune (rarely missing a night). She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.