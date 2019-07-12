Dodgeville - Alfred J Ernzen, age 86, of Dodgeville, WI passed on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Upland Hills Health surrounded by family.

Alfred was born March 21, 1933 in Potosi, WI to Nicholas and Mary (Schmitz) Ernzen. On August 18, 1956, he married Mary Rose McGuire of Galena, IL. They raised three sons: Daniel, Michael, and Joseph, and one daughter: Sheila.

Alfred owned his own gas station in Mineral Point, WI for a short time, and worked as a mechanic at Hennessey Motors in Dodgeville, WI for 43 years. Working on John Deere and Leyland tractors was his specialty. Alfred loved spending time with his family, especially playing Euchre – with his son, Dan, being his winning partner. He was a very creative person. Carpentry, wood burning, mechanics, and welding were among his many talents. Alfred always had a passion for cars and at age 77 he purchased a beautiful 1977 Corvette.

Alfred had no love greater than the love for his wife, Mary Rose, who he was married to for 46 years. Alfred was known for being a kind and loving person. He will be greatly missed.

Alfred is survived by his sons: Daniel (Cathy) and their children Michelle and Elizabeth; Michael (Nancy) and their children Nicholas (Angelica), Patrick (Kimberly), and Savannah; Joseph (Cari) and their children Kyle and Isaac; his daughter: Sheila Scholz (Kurt) and their children Heather Kluck (Andy) and Heidi Woodward (Ben), and his three great grandchildren: Oliver, Ivy, and Olivia. He is also survived by his sister: Maleta Brokish (Carrol), brother: Nick (Nancy), and brother-in-law: Mike McGuire.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, his parents, twin brother: Alphonse Ernzen, brother: Bernard Ernzen, sisters: Anna Brokish and Rosie Wegmueller, and sister-in-law: Sharon McGuire.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Fr. Tafadzwa Kushamba will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville where a rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Alfred's family expresses sincere gratitude to the staff at Upland Hills Health for their excellent care and support.



Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

400 E. Grace Street

Dodgeville

www.gorgenfh.com

