Alfred Frank Maier, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Meriter Hospital, after a brief illness.

Al was born on Sept. 12, 1927, in the town of Berry, Dane County, one of 12 children of Ferdinand and Elizabeth (Ripp) Maier. Al lived in Dane County his entire life, except for his time in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for the Madison Metropolitan School District for more than 30 years. Al met Beverly Andruss while working at St. Mary's Hospital after the war. Al and Bev married on April 10, 1953, and went on to raise a family of eight children, who all still live in the Madison area.

He was a dedicated father, spending his summer vacations playing with the children. Al was an avid Cubs fan who passed his love of the Cubs on to his family. He was excited to watch the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. Al enjoyed nearly 30 years of retirement, caring for his yard, chasing chipmunks, playing euchre, watching the Cubs and watching his family grow.

Al is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly; children, Diana Fortney, Jane (Craig) Kruger, Sue (Ken) Long, Al (Lori) Maier Jr., Sandy (Tom) Stanton, Mike (Rebecca) Maier, Sally (Pete) Luing and Liz (Brian) Henslin; 22 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren, with three more on the way. He is also survived by his sisters, Marion Ziegler and Hermina Ziegler; his sisters-in-law, Mabel Maier and Darlene Kahl; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Adam (Eddie), George, Nick, Art, Leonard, Werner, Herman, Urban and Harry; and his son-in-law, Blair Fortney. Al was also preceded by his buddy of 17 years, Diz the cat.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Private burial will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday.

The family wishes to thank Al's nurses at Meriter Hospital. Each one of them was exceptional. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.