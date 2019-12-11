Alexandra C. Foster

Alexandra Cassandra Foster passed away unexpectantly on December 8, 2019.

Alex was born November 7, 1987 to Jennifer Luher and Jessie Foster and was raised by her grandmother Karen, after her mother Jennifer's untimely passing.

The greatest joy in Alex's life was her son Seth. She had a zest for life and met every challenge head-on with unsurpassed resiliency and determination. She had an infectious smile that would bring anyone and everyone into her circle of life with unconditional love. She will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.

Alex leaves behind the love of her life, her son Seth Madison Wine, her grandparents Karen Luher and Merlin Luher, father Jessie Foster, great aunt Christine Valesh, great aunt and uncle Rachel and Sam Fraiser and children, uncle Randall Luher and his children, Sarah (Alex See), Abigail, Rachel, and Daniel, uncle David Miotke, aunt Julia Wiese and her children Cody Foster and Brianna Wiese, and half-siblings.

Alex was preceded in death by her mother Jennifer Luher, aunt Sherrie Miotke, grandparents Dorothy and Lee Foster and special friend Susan Halloway.

A visitation will be held at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm with burial at the Prairie du Sac cemetery following the visitation.

Godspeed Alex