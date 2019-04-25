Alberta R. “Bertie” Davis, age 90 of Monroe, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. Bertie was born May 18, 1928 in Monroe, the daughter of Samuel J. and Ida E. (Pfund) Hartwig.

She graduated from Monroe High School in 1946 and married Rodney D. “Joe” Davis on March 16, 1950 in Monroe. Bertie was baptized, confirmed, and married at St. John’s United Church of Christ. She and Joe did everything together especially enjoying Friday night fish fries and playing cards.

She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Krattiger of Monroe; and many nieces and nephews who were all very special to Bertie. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe, on June 28, 2012; and a brother-in-law, John Krattiger, on February 4, 1998.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, with Reverend Todd Hackman officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe, followed by a meal at St. John’s fellowship hall. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. A memorial fund will be established in Bertie’s name for St. Clare Friedensheim and Monroe Clinic Hospice.

