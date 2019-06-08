Albert William "Al" Cole was born May 18, 1934 in Madison and died June 6, 2019, just two weeks after celebrating his 85th birthday at St. Mary's Care Center.

He married Kari-Ellen Hill at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Madison. Kari and Al celebrated their 60th anniversary last August. Al served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Estes with deployments including Hawaii and the North Slope of Alaska.

For nearly 40 years, Al was head of the side line crew ("Chain Gang") for UW football, a job that gave him great pleasure. He was a charter member and past President of Madison West Lions and recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship.

In his younger days, Al was active in local politics, serving as treasurer for many candidates both conservative and liberal. He was Dock Master for the Midwest Rowing Regatta at Wingra Park, and was the original Madison Children's Theater Clown.

Al loved to coach various youth sports teams when his children were young. He owned a commercial real estate business, and flipped houses long before it was popular on HGTV. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Commonwealth Lodge 325 for 63 years. Al grew up on the east side of Madison, graduated from East High, and maintained many life-long friends. He loved playing in his poker and euchre clubs.

Most of all, Al enjoyed spending time at his cottage boating on his beloved Blue Lake, surrounded by his children, grandchildren and many friends.

Al was a 22-year cancer survivor, a battle he fought bravely and without complaint.

He is survived by his wife, Kari-Ellen; children, Casey, Becky (Mike Porter) and Tony (Kristen) Cole; and grandchildren, Allison and Emily Porter, Carole, Kari and Camille Cole and Tyler Cole.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Leona and Claude Cole; his siblings, Robert Crary and Marie Keller; and his daughter-in-law, Toni Cole.

The Cole Family would like to extend their love and gratitude to SSM Health Hospice. Al passed peacefully due to your kindness and devotion.

A Memorial Service will be held at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 a.m until 11 a.m. on Thursday. Memorials may be made to Madison West Lions, c/o Rick Daluge, 5321 Fairway Dr.,Madison, 53711, the UW Carbone Cancer Center, or to Midvale Community Lutheran Church.

