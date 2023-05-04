Albert P. Strohm

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, and Papi. Albert P. Strohm, age 72, of Lodi, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, April 30, 2023. He was born on July 12, 1950, in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Edward Strohm and Laurette Patten.

Albert graduated from Roosevelt High School in Chicago in 1968 and proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps.

