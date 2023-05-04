With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, and Papi. Albert P. Strohm, age 72, of Lodi, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, April 30, 2023. He was born on July 12, 1950, in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Edward Strohm and Laurette Patten.
Albert graduated from Roosevelt High School in Chicago in 1968 and proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
In 1971 he met the love of his life, Sheila Andersen, and on May 11, 1974, they were married in Chicago, Ill. In 1978 they left their familiar roots of the big city for the quiet life on the lake.
Al was an avid outdoorsman with a variety of interests including fishing, boating, and any activity on the lake. However, at the end of the day what he enjoyed most was time with his family. Al was a private and quiet person but also very witty and funny and laughing with him completed us.
He spent his working life as a trucking dispatcher, most recently with ABF until his retirement in 2016.
Al leaves behind his loving wife Sheila Mae Strohm; his children, Brittany (Trent) Kraemer of Middleton, Eric Strohm of Mazomanie, Albie (Jennie) Strohm of Hortonville, and his chosen son Casey Smith of Chicago Ill. Along with Al’s favorite name, which was Papi, he is survived by his granddaughters, Stevee & Piper Kraemer and his grandsons, Jamison & Jordan Strohm, and Ryker Kraemer. He will be forever remembered by his sister Renee (Roger) Green of Albuquerque NM. Al will also be loved and remembered by many family members and friends, near & far.
With respect to Al’s wishes, there will not be a formal service. We will hold a celebration of life for him on July 16th that will include all his favorites.