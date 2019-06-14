Albert Ivar "Al" Oglum, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg with his family by his side. He was born on Oct. 24, 1942, in Madison, the son of Chris and Helen (Herman) Oglum.

He married Kathleen Dalby on March 4, 1967, in Madison at Our Saviors Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Al worked for the Madison Board of Education for 13 years. He later started A & K Janitorial Service where he was the owner and operator for 36 years. Al and Kathy were foster parents in Dane County for over 20 years and members of Monona Oak Community Church for the past 18 years.

He was an active member of the Madison Aquarium Club and was proud of his many fresh and saltwater fish aquariums. Al loved art and owned an art gallery in Sun Prairie. He enjoyed landscaping the many lawns he owned through the years with fountains, flowers, gardens and trees. Al was an avid NFL and college football fan.

Albert is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Becky Oglum, Albert James (Carrie) Oglum, Scott Oglum, and Debra Oglum; grandchildren, Zachary Oglum and Henry Ole Oglum; brother, Bill Olson; sister, Susan Olson; brothers-in-law, John (Marilyn) Dahlby and Jeffrey Dalby; sisters-in-law, Johanna Yoder, JoAnn Dalby and Lynn Olson; nieces and nephews, Gary (Gaye), Jimmy, Debbie and Dennis (Diane) Strand, Scott (Linda) Oglum and Julie (David) Dreskin; and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Christopher James; stepfather, Henry Olson; sisters, Beverly, Sally and Connie; brothers, Harley, Eugene, and Larry; mother and father-in-law, Ole and Betty Dalby; brother-in-law, Thomas Dalby; and his special friend, Dick Sparks.

A funeral service will be held at MONONA OAKS COMMUNITY CHURCH, 6200 Monona Drive, Monona, at 12 Noon, on Monday, June 17, 2019. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

A special heartfelt thank you to Al's doctors and their staff, Dr. Al Musa, Dr. David Dowell and Dr. Connell for their many years of medical care, to Jenny Britain, Al's physical therapist for many years, and to St. Mary's Adult Day Health Center, where Al attended for many years, especially his nurse Jody Brown and the other clients and staff. Also, thank you to Agrace HospiceCare, Keri RN, Megan and to the staff and inpatient hospice for their compassionate care, and the supportive and loving community family at Meadow Grove Senior Apartments where Al and Kathy have resided over the past eight years.

To his beloved wife, Kathleen who has been his caregiver for 18 years and will miss him so much, but she is so thankful that he is no longer in pain and can walk and breathe freely. Al's family and friends will miss him and his wonderful smile. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.

