The man. The myth. The legend. Alan Norman Metzler left us suddenly on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. He was born on Sept. 28, 1962, to Roland and Betty (Nelson) Metzler in Madison, Wis.
Al liked to say his education came from “the streets” of Madison. A hoodlum of sorts as he would call himself as they ran around those streets in the late 60s and early 70s. After moving to Stoughton with his parents in 1982, Al worked a variety of jobs including Dorsey Trailers in Edgerton where he got to work with his dad and uncle for some time. He then went into business with his older brother, Jeff, and together they ran Badger Roofing. After the business dissolved, Al went into business on his own and formed Metzler Roofing which he ran until his death. He was an extremely hard worker and dedicated to customer satisfaction and put his personal touch on every job.
When Al wasn’t working, he loved hunting, fishing, traveling, spending time with all his family and watching old westerns, his favorite being John Wayne or Clint Eastwood movies. He always thought of himself as a cowboy but was born in the wrong century.
Alan was preceded in death by (in his words) “the love of his life,” Cinnamon Metzler on June 3, 2021; his brother, Douglas Metzler in 1970; and his parents, Roland and Betty Metzler.
Al was known for his stories and loved telling them to the kids. Each of them had their very own special bond with him and as they grew up you realized that 50% of every story was true. You just never knew which 50%.
Alan is survived by his daughters, Ashley (Diana) Muñoz, Lauren (Chris) Metzler and Tessa Berry; grandson, Landon Muñoz; and siblings, Jeff (Jane) Metzler, Susan (Terry) Hove, Steven (Amy Elder) Metzler and Julie (Dean) Stenjem. His relationship with his nieces and nephews was a special one and they include Melissa (Doug) Newton, Jessica (Jesse) Buell, Jeff (Amy) Metzler, Jamie (Rob) Kulp, Betsy (Amos) Pearson, Caden Metzler and Josh Stenjem. His special bond with his family also included his great-nieces and nephews, Dan Metzler, Branden Metzler, Taylor Buell, Mady Buell, Deven Kulp, Chloe and Camille Buell, Tayla Kulp, Whitney, Rowen and Kaiya Pearson. Al is further survived by many, many cousins and countless friends he called family just too numerous to put in here. If you were fortunate enough to be his friend, you knew it, but if you weren’t………God help you!
In recent years Alan shared his life with Teresa Plumley and considered her kids and their children an extension of his own family and they include Mark (Kayla) Plumley and their children, Charlie and Clara, and Cody (Kayla Durni) Plumley and their daughter, Marley, and Zac (Erika Brantmeier) Plumley.
A celebration of Alan’s life will be held at AMERICAN LEGION POST NO. 59, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton, beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.