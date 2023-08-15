Alan Norman Metzler

The man. The myth. The legend. Alan Norman Metzler left us suddenly on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. He was born on Sept. 28, 1962, to Roland and Betty (Nelson) Metzler in Madison, Wis.

Al liked to say his education came from “the streets” of Madison. A hoodlum of sorts as he would call himself as they ran around those streets in the late 60s and early 70s. After moving to Stoughton with his parents in 1982, Al worked a variety of jobs including Dorsey Trailers in Edgerton where he got to work with his dad and uncle for some time. He then went into business with his older brother, Jeff, and together they ran Badger Roofing. After the business dissolved, Al went into business on his own and formed Metzler Roofing which he ran until his death. He was an extremely hard worker and dedicated to customer satisfaction and put his personal touch on every job.