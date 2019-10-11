MIDDLETON -- Aivars "Rusty" Dambekaln, age 74, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1945 in Kempton, Germany and immigrated to the United States with his family in 1949.

Rusty graduated from West High School and attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He lived in Madison for most of his life and was employed by the City of Madison Public Works for many years.

Rusty is survived by brothers, Maris (Mary) and Andris (Donna), sister, Inara, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul and mother, Alma.

A funeral service will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.

