Aimee L. Wallace

Merrimac - Aimee Lynn (Paradise) Wallace, age 47, of Merrimac, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023 at Agrace Hospice, surrounded by family after a long battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Aimee was born on April 27, 1976 to Carl and Ellen (Rost) Paradise in Menomonee Falls, WI. After graduating from New Lisbon High School in 1994, Aimee went on to study Elementary Education and English at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating in 1999. She continued mastering her craft by earning her Master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.