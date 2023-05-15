Aimee L. Wallace

Merrimac - Aimee Lynn (Paradise) Wallace, age 47, of Merrimac, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023 at Agrace Hospice, surrounded by family after a long battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Aimee was born on April 27, 1976 to Carl and Ellen (Rost) Paradise in Menomonee Falls, WI. After graduating from New Lisbon High School in 1994, Aimee went on to study Elementary Education and English at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating in 1999. She continued mastering her craft by earning her Master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.
After graduating from college, Aimee started her first and only teaching job at the School District of Reedsburg. This kickstarted her 24 year career as a first grade teacher, serving both Pineview Elementary (12 years) and Westside Elementary (12 years) buildings. Aimee was honored to receive the Crystal Apple Award in 2006, recognizing her for the positive impact she had in the lives of her students. Her classroom was an extension of who she was, someone who cared about the success of all those around her.
In 2005, Aimee met Randy with the guidance of Lenny and Patty Mayer. In 2007, Aimee and Randy married and became a family of three with Abbigail from Randy’s first marriage. In 2019, Aimee and Randy expanded their family as they became guardians for Tony, Tommie, Sophia and Talin.
Aimee loved to spend time with her family and was excited to share her passion for the northwoods, more specifically, Cranberry and Graham Lakes. Aimee’s childhood memories were so impactful to her that she went on to create new memories with her young family at some of her favorite places. Aimee also enjoyed reading to her family and supporting her children at their various activities. Aimee was an avid Broadway musical fan, sharing her love with each of her children. Aimee loved to teach and she never stopped. She made teaching her life’s masterpiece. She left her legacy with her family and with the hundreds of students she was blessed to teach.
Aimee was predeceased by her grandparents: Eugene and Malita Rost and Albert and Gertrude Paradise. Aimee is survived by her loving husband, Randy, and their five children: Abbigail, Tony, Tommie, Sophia and Talin. Her parents: Carl and Ellen (Rost) Paradise, her siblings: Bryan (Vannhu Nguyen) Paradise, Carah (Dan) DeFosse, David (Trudy) Paradise, nephews: Quentin and Huxley and niece: Lake.
Visitation will be held at Curtiss Street Bible Fellowship in Mazomanie on May 20, 2023 at 10:00a. Service to follow at 12:00p. Online expressions of love and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville & Madison is assisting the family.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Janesville, Wisconsin
(608) 754-8700
