Agnes C. Bennett

Agnes Christine Bennett, of Poynette, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 84.

Agnes was born on August 8, 1935 in the Township of Lowville, Wisconsin. The eldest of six children, she was born to Dennis M. Falkenstein, Sr. and Agnes Julia (Hanny) Falkenstein.



Agnes was raised on farms in Lowville Township, Dekorra, and the Leeds area. She graduated from DeForest Union High School.

Agnes started her career as a caregiver. She also worked over 10 years at Crescent Electric Supply Company in Madison and Swiss Colony.



Agnes loved country and blue grass music including Marty Robinson, Gene Autry, and Johnny Cash. She loved the outdoors, and she often had flowers and vegetables growing. She also had a fondness for small dogs, especially Chihuahuas and Pomeranians.



Agnes is survived by her two daughters Christina Maria (Richard) Swenson of Blanchardville, WI and Terri Ann (Nathan) Gerrits of Beaver Dam, WI; grandchildren Samantha Segars, Kevin Swenson, Steven Swenson, Austen Engelke, Shelby Johll, and Lindsay Johll; and her great-grandson Kayden Ingersoll. She is further survived by her siblings Doris Kelly, Richard Falkenstein, Dennis Falkenstein, Jr., and Ronald (Renee) Falkenstein.



Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald Falkenstein and brother-in-law James Kelly.



In accordance with her wishes, Agnes will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Poynette.



Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054