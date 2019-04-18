Ferryville, WI/Adolph Odin Stevenson, age 95 of Ferryville, died Tuesday April 16, 2019.

Heaven was in need of a hard-working farmer and there was fieldwork to be done, so dad accepted the job with a smile.

Adolph Odin Stevenson, age 95 passed peacefully into the presence of his Savior on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Soldiers Grove Health Services, Soldiers Grove, WI.

Adolph was born at home in Towerville, WI on May 1, 1923, the second child of 5 to Robert and Bertha (Helgerson) Stevenson. They moved to the home farm in Ferryville when Adolph was 14. His parents were Norwegian immigrants.

On May 30, 1945-Dec. 1946, Adolph enlisted in the army. He served in the European Theatre as a Military Occupational Guard Patrolman in Naples, Italy. He was proud to have rung the bell at the Tower of Pisa while serving there during WWII.

On November 10, 1948, Adolph married Alberta June Jones. They were married for 65 years until June's passing in 2013.

Adolph was a member of the Utica Lutheran Church and a member of the American Legion Post 308, Gays Mills, WI for 62 years. Adolph had the honor to go on the Freedom Honor Flight, Sept. 17, 2016. He was one of 22 WWII veterans to make the trip.

Besides farming, Adolph drove school bus for the North Crawford school district for 20 years, retiring in 1976. He took classes in Madison, WI to become an AI technician, and in 1996, 2000 and 2012 received Production/Quality award from Swiss Valley.

Adolph enjoyed hunting deer and turkey up until 1980 when macular degeneration set in. Earlier years he enjoyed horseshoe and Euchre. He enjoyed listening to the Brewers and Green Bay Packer games and listening to Gary Gilbertson polks time music weekly. His favorite song that he and June enjoyed was the Isabella Waltz.

Adolph, his father and brother Ivan built most of the buildings on the farm, including his own house and his parent's house. Most of all, he loved farming the land and milking his Holstein cows.

Adolph is survived by his 5 children, Gloria (Fred) Wolff, Deerfield, WI, Jeff Stevenson of Ferryville, Robert (Cathy) Stevenson, De Soto, Rebecca (Joe) Falkers, Viroqua, and Lori (Ed) Copus of Ferryville, one sister Edith Emerson of Ferryville Sisters-in-law Orla Simonson of Readstown and Cleo Yttri of Viroqua, brother-in-law Norman Fryseth of Ferryville and many nieces and nephews.

Adolph was preceded in death by his wife June, his parents, brother Ivan, sisters Bernilda McDowell, Joyce Fryseth and his niece Dawn (Dull) Simonson and nephew Larry McDowell. Brothers and Sisters-in-laws, Elmer McDowell, Alvin Emerson, Evelyn Stevenson, Merle and Edward Krogan, Harland and Christine Jones, Raymond and Rynjal Jones, Harold and Pat Jones, Marian and Lester Winger, Orvin Yttri and Everett Simonson.

Blessed be our memory of Adolph Odin Stevenson.

Funeral services for Adolph will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 12:00-noon at the Utica Lutheran Church (2-miles North of Mt. Sterling on State Hwy 27). Friends may call during a Visitation for 1-1/2 hours prior to the service, from 10:30 A.M.-12:00-noon also at the church. Pastor Nile Sandeen will officiate the funeral service with burial to follow the service at the Utica Church Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be rendered at that time. A luncheon will follow the graveside services.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to The Utica Lutheran Church, the Sugar Creek Bible Camp or the charity of the donor’s choice in Adolph’s name.

On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com

