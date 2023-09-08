Adolph E. Tukiendorf

Adolph E. Tukiendorf, age 79, of Yuba, WI, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away due to complications from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Adolph was born to Edward and Genowefa (Podolak) Tukiendorf, on May 25, 1944, in Waldhorst, Poland. He and his family immigrated to Woodstock, IL in 1951 and then moved to Chicago, Illinois. He attended St. Mary of the Angels Grammar School and Gordon Technical High School in Chicago. Adolph served in the US Army Artillery stationed in Germany from 1966 to 1968. Adolph and the love of his life, Charlene Greblowski, were married on April 18, 1970 and he and Charlene moved to Yuba, Wisconsin in 1974. They successfully operated a dairy farm for 26 years and even continued raising beef cows and growing crops for many years after. Adolph also worked as a team leader at Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley in Richland Center for 13 years, until he retired in 2013.