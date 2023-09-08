Adolph E. Tukiendorf, age 79, of Yuba, WI, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away due to complications from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
Adolph was born to Edward and Genowefa (Podolak) Tukiendorf, on May 25, 1944, in Waldhorst, Poland. He and his family immigrated to Woodstock, IL in 1951 and then moved to Chicago, Illinois. He attended St. Mary of the Angels Grammar School and Gordon Technical High School in Chicago. Adolph served in the US Army Artillery stationed in Germany from 1966 to 1968. Adolph and the love of his life, Charlene Greblowski, were married on April 18, 1970 and he and Charlene moved to Yuba, Wisconsin in 1974. They successfully operated a dairy farm for 26 years and even continued raising beef cows and growing crops for many years after. Adolph also worked as a team leader at Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley in Richland Center for 13 years, until he retired in 2013.
After retirement Adolph enjoyed growing and nurturing his orchard with his spouse and sons. He loved woodworking and created his own flooring and trim for his retirement home. Adolph was an avid reader (reading up to 15 books a month), deer and turkey hunter, forger of morel mushrooms and always looked forward to annual fishing trips with his sons. Adolph, affectionately known as “Paca” to his grandchildren, loved spending time with his family maintaining his orchard.
Adolph and Charlene had five sons who are the center of their world. Christopher (Mandy Lewicki) of Milton, WI; Adam (Sirena Volden) of Readstown,WI; Michael (Leslie Hendricks) of Reedsburg, WI; Nathan of New Berlin, and Charles (Rebecca Haak) Tukiendorf of Pewaukee, WI. Grandfather to Brynely, Aubrey, Elena, Harper, Hudson, Talia and Kaden Tukiendorf.
Dearest brother to Marianna Sawicki (Witold) of Chicago, IL; Jadwiga Kaes (Gerhard) of Chicago, IL; Halina Jancovic (Bruce) of Arlington Heights, IL; late Piotr Tukiendorf (Joyce Bullard) of Petersburg, Virgina, and Bogdan Tukiendorf (Teresa Kapustiuk) of Madison, WI. Adolph also has many nieces, nephews, cousins, and relatives that made a major impact on his life.
A private celebration of life will be held at Adolph’s family farm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or contributions can be made to plant fruit trees in Adolph’s family orchard. Please send cards to Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service, c/o Tukiendorf Family, 120 North Park St., Richland Center, WI 53581.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.