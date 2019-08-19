SUN PRAIRIE--Adeline "Sadie" M. Dankert, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Sadie is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reuben; parents Fred and Minnie Hammermeister; and siblings LaVina Wallman, Marie Balsley, and Larry Hammermeister.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with an American Legion Auxiliary service to begin at 10:30 AM and a funeral service to begin at 11:00 AM. Sadie will join her husband, Reuben, at Roselawn Memorial Park for her final place of rest.

Memorials are appreciated to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie.

