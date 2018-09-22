Adele Hesseling, 87, of Potosi, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, WI. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 28th at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, WI with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in the St. Andrew Church Cemetery in Tennyson, WI. Friends may call on Friday, September 28th from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Adele was born on March 12, 1931 in Potosi, WI to Alphonse & Mary (Reynolds) Patzner. She married Jerome B. Hesseling on November 11, 1947 in Potosi, WI. Adele enjoyed cooking, baking, hand embroidery, hunting, fishing, bingo, Willie Nelson music; but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends, especially her coffee group at Park Place. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Adele is survived by her 8 children: Jerome Jr.(Joan) Hesseling of Lakeville, MN, Jean Wilkinson of Santee, CA, Judith (William) Kaiser of Hazel Green, WI, Jeffrey (Cindy) Hesseling of Potosi, WI, Jane (James) Stelpflug of Lancaster, WI, Joyce Seng of Platteville, WI, Joseph Hesseling of Madison, WI and John (Lori) Hesseling of Dubuque, IA; 31 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and a sister, Rita Sturgeon of Highland, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerome (February 14, 2014).

In lieu of plants & flowers a Adele Hesseling Memorial Fund has been established.