Adam W. Clough

Adam William "Voodoo" Clough, age 44, was born in Oshkosh Wisconsin on July 25, 1975 to Karen Moyle and Ronald Clough. Sadly, Adam passed away unexpectedly October 17, 2019 following a motor vehicle accident.

Adam graduated from Oshkosh West High School in 1995, later joining the United States Army in 2001, serving in the 911th Forward Surgical Team. Adam was a combat veteran, deployed in Iraq as a medic. He enlisted in the Army Reserves in 2008 and served until 2012. He studied nursing at Fort Sam Houston and successfully completed the program in 2011. Adam earned military recognitions including the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Overseas Service Ribbon, and the National Defense Service Medal. Following his discharge, he studied massage therapy at Globe University and graduated in 2014 He opened his own clinic, PriModern Therapeutic Massage, and served the needs of his community up until his death.

Adam met his match Jenn Larson, in the party to end all parties married her on September 27, 2014. Together they built a solid foundation to raise their four children and three dogs, who he adored.

If you lived in the area you've probably seen Adam riding his Harley with his red beard gloriously floating along with his vest on showing support to his fellow veterans. He loved a good ride and rode as often as he could resembling Animal from Sesame Street. Despite his tough exterior, he was known for his kind heart and generous nature. He was passionate about helping others and had a soft spot for his fellow Veterans, even joining the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association to assist with bettering the lives of those that have served. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) was very dear to his heart where he made amazing bonds with these brothers and sisters all over the USA.

Adam also thought he was good at tinkering, trying to fix or build just about anything. However, his friends and family would tell you this was not his strong suit. He did excel in, and enjoyed a good time and could find a reason to celebrate even the smallest of occasions, often taking over the jukebox and dancing like no one was watching (this was always entertaining) These celebrations assisted in adding to his catalog of entertaining and somewhat inappropriate stories and his ability to keep people entertained for hours.

Those that knew Adam best would tell you what he loved more than anything was his family and friends. Adam leaves behind his rock and wife, Jenn; his four children who he was so proud of; Hailee Jefferies, Kelvin Taylor, Joe Larson, and Gavyn Clough; his mother Karen and his stepfather Bill Moyle; his siblings Tracy Moyle, Jeff (Mary) Moyle, Nick (Brenda) Moyle and Lindsey (Ben) Clough. Adam is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Clough; his grandparents, Robert and Bernice Frey and William and Lorraine Clough.

Adams family would like to thank the Mauston Fire Department, Mauston EMS, Juneau County Dispatch, Juneau County Sheriff Department, Mile Bluff ER Staff, the unknown person that notified 911 and to all the family and friends.

In keeping with Adams loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so that others may live. He was known as a giving person and even in death, his giving continues as his donation of tissues will touch the lives of as many as 50-60 people.

Adams's memorial service will be held on October 26, 2019 at the Mauston VFW/American Legion, 1055 E. State St, Mauston Wisconsin. Visitation will begin at noon and continues until 3:00 pm. At 3:00 pm, the service will close with full military honor.