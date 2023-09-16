Adam T. Muller

Adam Muller passed away peacefully at his residence at the age of 96, with his loving family by his side on September 15, 2023.

Adam was an energetic and congenial Polish immigrant, grateful American citizen, active organizer of Polish Schools and Polish Clubs, advocate for Poles and students, industrial engineer, avid skier, business owner, proud Catholic, and author. Adam was formerly of many places including Kielce, Poland; Chicago, Arlington Heights and Palatine, Illinois; Kenneth City, Florida; and LaCrosse and Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.