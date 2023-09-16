Adam T. Muller

Adam Muller passed away peacefully at his residence at the age of 96, with his loving family by his side on September 15, 2023.
Adam was an energetic and congenial Polish immigrant, grateful American citizen, active organizer of Polish Schools and Polish Clubs, advocate for Poles and students, industrial engineer, avid skier, business owner, proud Catholic, and author. Adam was formerly of many places including Kielce, Poland; Chicago, Arlington Heights and Palatine, Illinois; Kenneth City, Florida; and LaCrosse and Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Adam’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Please join us for visitation between 9:30 am -10:45 am, therosary at 10:15 am, a brief eulogy at 10:45 am and Mass at 11:00 am at St. Cecilias Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Miroslaw Szynal celebratting. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.
Adam was born in Bielsko Biala, Poland, the son of Roman and Maria (nee Stapler) Muller. He lived in Limanowa, Wadowice, Kielce, and Krakow, Poland before defecting from Poland to Germany, then moving to the United States. His son, Bogdan, and his ex-wife remained in Poland. Adam started a new life in the USA then returned to Communist Poland in 1969 to visit his ailing father. There, Adam was falsely accused of being a CIA spy, arrested, imprisoned, and threatened with a death sentence. He was sentenced to five years for defecting; however, Adam was released after serving only 9 months in prison. Adam returned to a hero’s welcome in Dayton, Ohio.
Adam’s devoted wife, Eugenia, will always remember life with Adam as an adventure and never, ever boring. To support his family, Adam regularly worked two jobs, started businesses, and moved frequently to take on better paying jobs as his English skills improved. Eugenia recalls that, among many other businesses, Adam ran an auto body shop, started Tapia and Muller Realty in Illinois, and ran the Southern Comfort Motel in Wisconsin Dells with her for 18 years. Adam loved life and was the ultimate socialite.
Adam thrived on being surrounded by others, whether they were lifelong friends, family members, or someone he met that same day. Adam was eager to give solicited and unsolicited advice and to lend a helping hand. In retirement, Adam and Eugenia enjoyed over 20 winters with their wonderful friends in Kenneth City, Florida, and their summers in Wisconsin Dells, closer to family and many longtime friends. Adam had qualities and zest for life that people remembered, and he was sometimes recognized and stopped in the streets by people he’d met only once years or even decades earlier.
Adam will be remembered by many for his physical stature (6’2”), captain’s hat (even though he never owned or piloted a boat), welcoming smile, enthusiastic personality, and commitment to all things Polish. With his conversations and his wife's patient and impeccable hospitality, Adam always made people feel special and at home.
Adam was a lifelong organizer and enthusiastic activist. In Poland, Adam started employment opportunities in grocery coops for women. In the USA and with the assistance of his wife and friends, Adam started three Polish Schools across three states: one in Ohio; the Emilia Plater Polish School in Illinois, and the Lech Walesa Polish School in Wisconsin Dells. Adam, also with the help of friends, initiated the Polish Club and the Annual Polish Festival in Wisconsin Dells. Adam was a frequent contributor of Opinions and articles to both Polish and American newspapers such as the Gwiazda Polarna, Dziennik Zwiazkowy, Wisconsin Dells Events, and the La Crosse Tribune. Adam wholeheartedly promoted Polish organizations and wrote on American events, Polish politics, the treatment of international students, and many other diverse topics in his submissions. Adam was recognized by the Mayor of Wisconsin Dells and Wisconsin legislators for his work with students and for his active citizenship in 2017.
Adam was highly active in the Union of Academics (Zwiazek Akademikow) in Chicago. Later in life, Adam was featured in a Chicago TV special that highlights the lives of Polish people in the USA.
When Adam retired from his job as an industrial engineer, he worked as a bus driver then started International Resources in Wisconsin Dells where he brought hundreds of J1 visa students from all over the world to work in the area. Adam advocated for and was loved by his international students, many of whom left him gifts or letters and kept in touch for years afterwards. In retirement, Adam also wrote a historical book titled, Without Childhood: True Story of Siberian Experience. This was Stanislaw Marcinkiewicz’s real childhood story about being forcibly taken to Siberia. Adam’s book was recognized by the President of the Siberian Association in Krakow, Poland in 1997.
Finally, Adam stressed the importance of Catholicism. Adam and Eugenia hosted rosary devotionals at their home and regularly drove an hour to Union Station for perpetual adoration until Adam was too weak to make the drive. Father Miroslaw Szynal visited Adam weekly and faithfully offered Adam communion, confession, Sacrament of the Sick, companionship, and Last Rites.
Adam is survived by his loving and loyal wife of 61 years, Eugenia; children, Bogdan (Lidia) Miler, Susan (Paul) Zwicker, Betty (Dave) DeBoer, and Roman (Margaret) Muller; grandchildren, Grzegosz (lwona) Miler, Katarzyna Wilczkowska, Adam, Thomas and Matthew Zwicker, Christopher Miller, Natalie (Rob) Uhlemann and Renee DeBoer, Michael (Nikia) and Travis Muller; great grandchildren, Nadia and Ida Miler, Ania Ziolkowska and Zuzanna Wilczkowska; extended family, Margaret (Cody) Maveety Torgeson and Elizabeth Kovel, Tyler Kovel, Maja Zalejski (Stan), Peter (Tatiana Canaval) and Michael Muller (Meg Silvas), Stefan Zalejski, George (Edyta) and Andrzej Muller, Pedro and Artur Muller. Adam was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Zofia Muller; brothers, Witek and Zbigniew; and in-laws, Walter and Bola Maveety.
Adam’s family would like to sincerely thank Father Szynal for his vigilance in providing for Adam’s spiritual needs; their many neighbors and dear friends who called, visited and prayed for Adam; all the Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s staff including Dr. Spencer Fast and the ER doctors, and the Wisconsin Dells EMTs for their compassionate and ongoing care of Adam across the years. They would also like to thank Papa’s Pals, Bright Star, the Wisconsin Dells Health Services, and Agrace Hospice Care for helping Adam and his family through his final months.
