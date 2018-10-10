Verona - Adam Richard Fetherston, 37, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Born November 28, 1980, he attended Verona schools, playing on the high school varsity soccer and hockey teams. He earned diplomas from Madison College in cabinetry and small engine repair.

Adam cherished his family, his co-worker friends at L&L Foods and was proud of his work ethic. He was a gentle, affectionate soul, who rarely judged others. Adam was the first to volunteer to help others, content with a simple life. He had fun camping and enjoyed photography, especially while walking in nature. Adam had a natural affinity with animals and spent much time with his beloved dog Thumper. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan and enjoyed following the National Hockey League, going to Brewer games with his family and watching the UW hockey team at the Kohl Center.

Adam is survived by his parents, who were also his close friends, Judy and Rick; two brothers, Nathan (Stacy) and Mike (Brenda); his beloved nephew, Austin; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service for Adam will be held Sunday, October 14 at 4:00 pm at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 South Main Street, Verona, with Rev. Dr. Kurt Billings officiating. Visitation will precede the funeral from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. The family will hold a private burial in the Verona Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Dane County Humane Society, St. James Lutheran Church or The Beacon Resource Center.

