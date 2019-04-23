MOUNT HOREB-Adam John Hershberger, age 29, of Mount Horeb, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

He was born on July 29, 1989, in Madison, the son of John Hershberger and Roxanne (Abbott) Stoleson.



Adam graduated from Verona Area High School in 2008. He pursued his dream of a Criminal Justice Degree and graduated High honors from UW-Platteville in 2012. He followed that right away into the MATC Police Academy graduating at the top of his class. Once he started working side by side with his dad and brother, he loved being outside working hard which gave him great satisfaction. He had the biggest heart for his family, friends, his neighborhood family, riding his Harley and all Wisconsin sports teams.



Adam is survived by father, John Hershberger, mother, Roxanne (Monte) Stoleson; brothers, Jason Hershberger, Joseph (Celeste) Hershberger, Michael (Melissa VanderHeyden) Hershberger; grandparents, Cathy (Ron McGuire) Hugill and Dan (Sharon Caldwell) Abbott; nephews, Kazen and Zethan Hershberger; niece, Finley Hershberger; very special aunt, Renae Abbott, very special cousin, Jordyn Abbott; stepsisters, Chantel (Adam) Greenberg, Julie (Jack) Sosnowski and Shelley (David) Lentz; stepbrother, Christopher (Holly) Stoleson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, step-nieces, step-nephews, and his beloved cat, Harley.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Abraham John Hershberger; and paternal grandparents, Jonas and Florence Hershberger.



Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019.



Memorials may be made to the family to be donated to a children's foundation at a later date.



Welcome to Hog Heaven, Adam. Free in the wind.



Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 North 8th Street

608-437-5077