Adam Davis Notstad

STOUGHTON - Adam D. Notstad, age 32, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by his family. He was born on June 6, 1991, in Madison, Wis., the son of Mark Notstad and Debra (Holland) Notstad.

Adam had an irresistible smile that would light up the darkest room, a work ethic that would make an old farmer feel weak and a sense of humor that made every moment with him hilarious. He was a loyal friend who would always lend an ear. He always demonstrated his abilities to the point that his disabilities would fade away. Adam was always happy, smiling, laughing, and strong mentally and physically. Loud noises and bright lights were met with squeals of excitement.

Tags