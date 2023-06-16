Adam Davis Notstad

STOUGHTON - Adam D. Notstad, age 32, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by his family. He was born on June 6, 1991, in Madison, Wis., the son of Mark Notstad and Debra (Holland) Notstad.
Adam had an irresistible smile that would light up the darkest room, a work ethic that would make an old farmer feel weak and a sense of humor that made every moment with him hilarious. He was a loyal friend who would always lend an ear. He always demonstrated his abilities to the point that his disabilities would fade away. Adam was always happy, smiling, laughing, and strong mentally and physically. Loud noises and bright lights were met with squeals of excitement.
Adam was the founder of AdamCan Recycling, SP, where he worked from 2012 until 2021. In this role, he was a trailblazer and community role model who built an extraordinary business that to this day, supports people with disabilities to be respected workers, contributors and business owners. AdamCan continues on as Adam’s legacy.
In addition to this amazing legacy, Adam enjoyed outdoor community events with My Team Triumph, including the Haunted Hustle, Madison Half Marathon and Sugar River Triathlon. He received therapeutic horseback riding thru Three Gates and was also involved in Adaptive Waterskiing with the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club. Adam was affiliated with the following organizations: UW Adaptive Fitness Program, Capable Adaptive Fitness, Waisman Center- CASC, Family Support and Resource Center of Dane County, Catalyst Home Health, Wisconsin Board for People with Disabilities, ARC, DVR Dane County, Living Our Visions (LOVDane), Attainment Company, Stoughton Chamber of Commerce, Mandt Center Community - where AdamCan Recycling is located, Progressive Community Services- IRIS, Artworking/WORC - Vocational support, and Logan’s Heart and Smiles.
Adam is survived by his mother, Debra Notstad; sister, Jennie (Mike Strerath) Masten; brother, Dan (Kathy) Notstad; and nieces, Gabby, Morgan Masten and Madison Notstad. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roger and Shirley Holland and Pam Mundt; and his father, Mark Notstad.
A celebration of Adam’s life will be held at NORDIC RIDGE PARK, 1300 Hoel Ave., Stoughton, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Memorial contributions may be made in Adam’s name to Logan’s Heart and Smiles, Family Support and Resource Center, or Artworking Inc. Special thanks to UW Health Hospital and Clinics and Agrace HospiceCare for their support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
