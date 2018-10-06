Adam "A.D." Daniel Brock

Madison, WI: Adam Daniel "A.D." Brock, age 93, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare Saturday, September 29, 2018. He was born the son of William Boyd Brock and Mary Etta (Fowler) Brock on February 28, 1925 in Quitman, Cleburne County, Arkansas.

Adam lived through the Great Depression. His boyhood years were spent working on the family farm, hunting, fishing, and trapping. He said at that time there were few fences to stop him from freely roaming the fields and streams

After Adam returned from serving in the United States Army Air Forces during WWII, he married Billie June Trawick. They moved to Detroit, Michigan and while working at Briggs Manufacturing he enrolled in the International Correspondence School and studied Automotive Electrical and Mechanical Systems. In 1955 he married Dorothy Ugorcak.

Adam was not affiliated with any religion. He loved the natural world and lived with an open hand and open heart. He lived his life as an example of how to live in harmony with the world. Spending time in the woods was his refuge from the big city. He especially loved trees, continuing to plant them in advanced age.

He was an accomplished auto and diesel mechanic who enjoyed collecting and repairing vehicles, cars and trucks. Adam hunted deer, small game and ducks and fished for walleye, bass, catfish, pan fish, lake trout, Coho and smelt in the northern woods of Michigan and in Canada.

He foraged and taught people where to harvest wild food and medicinal plants, edible mushrooms, wild grapes, fruits and berries, black walnuts, hickories, and hazelnuts. He used his skills collect plant seeds, shared trees he started from seed, started rosebushes, and grafted fruit trees. He had no formal education in botany but he constantly experimented with knowledge he acquired. All of these gifts he shared with anyone who was interested. He taught young people how to remain silent in the woods and how to sit quietly and observe. Adam also enjoyed classical music, Lawrence Welk reruns and How-To videos.

In 1989, Adam was retired and moved back to his hometown in Quitman, AR. He loved to get up early and do his daily driving around visiting family and friends, sharing his wit and wealth of stories. In 2014 at the age of 89, he moved back to Michigan and then Wisconsin and lived with family.

Adam was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Etta (Fowler) Brock and William Boyd Brock, his son Adam D. Brock Jr., his siblings infant brother Delmer Brock, infant sister, Wilbur Brock (Martha Clay), James Brock (Dathine Richardson), Opal Bray (George Bray), Raymond Brock (Avis Burroughs), Gerald Brock, Clifford Brock (Neva Jo Kelly) and former wife Billie "June" Trawick.

Adam is survived by his former wife Dorothy (Ugorcak) Brock, his 7 children: Horace Brock (L. Diane Dixon), Karen Brock (Doug Montgomery), Joseph Brock, Annetta Makowski (Steve Makowski), Darlene Brock, Denise Brock and Constance Brock, his grandchildren Nick Makowski, Brandon Marble, Tyler Schmidt, Jason Marble, Eric Schmidt, Stephen Crippen Jr., Devon Brock-Montgomery, Jonathan Crippen, Demeter Brock-Montgomery, Katherine Crippen, Miranda Makowski , Brock Konkel, and great- grandchildren Kason Makowski, Ian Schmidt and Alexander Schmidt.

Private services will take place in Madison. Adam will be laid to rest in Quitman, Arkansas in the Old Texas Cemetery with military honors.

The family suggests that memorials in Adams name be made to The Arbor Day Foundation a (501)(C)(3) non-profit conservation and education program The Arbor Day Foundation mission is to help replant millions of acres of trees in our National Forests and hometowns that have been destroyed by wildfires, disease, insects and deforestation. Donations can be made online at WWW.ARBORDAY.ORG , with a Trees Memory Card or a general donation.

