Aaron Patrick Berry, age 50, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare with his wife, Julie, at his side after spending the evening surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Jan. 13, 1969, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, the only son of Cris and Lisa McClow Berry.

Aaron graduated from City High, a small magnet school in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., and later received his BS in Meteorology and Political Science from UW-Madison. He married Julie Anna Spears in a beautiful lakeside ceremony on Sept. 6, 2014, at Olbrich Park. Becoming a husband to Julie and father to Kieran relatively late in life was a twist in his plot that brought him (mostly) pure joy.

After a handful of years as a meteorologist, Aaron made his career at UW-Madison Transportation Services in numerous capacities for almost 25 years, most recently as Financial Services Supervisor.

Aaron loved fine craft beer, kubb, poker, music, festivals, movies, camping, canoeing, most any wilderness adventures, biking, Badgers hockey, photography and storms. He was a tireless community volunteer and rather generous with his time, which he spent bringing people together. In fact, Aaron was somewhat of a festival & event volunteer junkie with such major roles as Madison's Kubb Annual Tournament Founder & Director (7 yrs.) and Wisconsin Film Fest Volunteer Coordinator (5 yrs.) after a decade of theater captaining, and numerous other roles such as Eastside Kubb League Coordinating Team, La Fete de Marquette Ferris Wheel Assembly Team, Great Taste of the Midwest Keg Jockey Team, Ride the Drive, WORT and slinging beers at every eastside festival. He was proud to earn Team Fiasco's award for RAGBRAI Gold after his inaugural "virgem" year on the ride across Iowa.

Aaron is survived by his wife, Julie Anna Spears; son, Kieran Quinn Berry; his parents; in-laws, Ernie and Rachalle Spears; two sisters-in-law, Natalie (Thomas Pace) Spears and Noel (Brian) Zuckerbraun; and a niece and nephews, Tristan and Jody Pace and Zoe and Ryan Zuckerbraun.

He was preceded in death by his Berry and McClow grandparents; and his Aunt Jill McClow Borcherding.

A celebration of life will be held at OLIN PARK, 1156 Olin-Turville Ct., Madison, at 4:30 p.m., on Aug. 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the UWHC Carbone Cancer Center, Goodman Community Center or Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.