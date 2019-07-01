Aaron Michael Houk

Aaron M. Houk, age 22, of North Freedom, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3:30 P.M. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI with Mike Harrison presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:30 p.m.

Aaron was born May 14, 1997, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the son of Michael (Tina) Houk and Stacey (Matt) Ward Nelson. Aaron enjoyed football, WWE Wrestling, gaming and Nascar. He also enjoyed coaching football. Aaron loved to drink mountain dew and eat pizza.

Aaron is survived by his parents; grandparents, Jerry and Jan Ward; sisters, Brianna (Phil) and Shyanne; step-sisters, Tabitha and Kahlysta; step-brothers, Dan, Austin and Robert; God-parents, Michael and Connie Ploof. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Foust; grandfather, Robert Houk and nephew, Robert Jon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.

