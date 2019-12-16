Monona - Aagot C. Thorpe, age 106, of Monona, passed into her heavenly home surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Maplewood Health Care Center.

She was born on April 29, 1913, in Madison, the daughter of Arthur Larson and Anna (Gullikson) Larson. Aagot graduated from East High School. She married Garfield Thorpe in 1935. Aagot worked as a Secretary for many companies including Family service Society of Wisconsin, the Methodist Hospital Nursing Service Office, the University of Wisconsin Anthropology Department, and the National Office of Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship from 1969 until her retirement in 1987. She was an active member of Bethany Evangelical Free Church during her early years, later becoming a charter member of Buckeye Evangelical Free Church and was very active in many different ministries.

Aagot enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with family.

Aagot is survived by son, Peter (JoAnn) Thorpe; daughter, Carolyn (David) Martinez; four Grandchildren, Dawn (James) Sprecher, Sara McCormick, Anita Thorpe, Michelle Martinez; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:00 am on Monday December 23, 2019, with Rev. Cal Steiner presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time on the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Door Creek Church or Bethany Evangelical Free Church.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Maplewood for all of their wonderful care give to Aagot.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.