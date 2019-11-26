A. Wayne Lausch, age 85, of Monroe, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home.

Wayne was born on May 3, 1934 in Winslow, IL, the son of Howard and Leona (Hobbs) Lausch. Wayne attended Orangeville High School and Chicago Technical College. He was united in marriage to Shirley Colden on June 7, 1953 in Cedarville, IL. He was employed as a job supervisor for Marshall Erdman in Madison for 35 years before retiring in 1999. Wayne was a member of the carpenters union and enjoyed woodworking and four wheeling.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Lausch of Monroe; four children, Kandee Maddrell of Monroe, Kerry (Stacie) Lausch of Crystal Lake, IL, Karci (Rick) Wenger of Monroe, and Krae (Nancy) Lausch of Victoria, MN; seven grandchildren; two great granddaughters; a sister, Anita Wolf of Freeport, IL; and a brother, Jack (JoAnn) Lausch of Davis, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kim in 1979; two sisters, Marian and Jean; and two brothers, Pete and Sam.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at the Hope Evangelical Free Church, 2902 13th Street, Monroe. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe, followed by a luncheon at the Monroe Moose Lodge. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at noon. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net