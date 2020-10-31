Obama: Trump failed to take pandemic, presidency seriously

Associated Press by Associated Press

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is campaigning in Michigan with Joe Biden, and he calls his former vice president his “brother.” Obama also is accusing President Donald Trump of failing to take the coronavirus pandemic and his office seriously.

Democrats are leaning on America’s first Black president to energize Black voters in battleground Michigan on the final weekend of the 2020 campaign.

Obama and Biden held drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit. Turnout must be strong in those two predominantly Black cities to swing the state away from Trump.

The president is making an aggressive play for pivotal Pennsylvania, focusing largely on his white, working-class base.

