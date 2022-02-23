Oakwood and the Great Outdoors

You’re gazing out at a vernal pond, surrounded by beautiful native grasses and plants, and the only sounds you hear are the occasional birds chatting with their neighbors. No, you’re not at one of Wisconsin’s many beautiful state parks – you’re just steps from bustling Mineral Point Road on Madison’s west side, in the nine-acre Nature Preserve at Oakwood Village University Woods.

Oakwood Village, Madison’s premier retirement community with campuses on Madison’s east and west sides, has been serving area seniors for over 70 years. The University Woods campus, on Mineral Point Road on the west side, sprawls 36 acres. On the east side of Madison near Sun Prairie sits the 18-acre Prairie Ridge campus perched atop a ridge and offering wide open views of the area.

Each campus is maintained by Oakwood’s own horticulture teams. In 2021, they planted over 6,000 annuals on the grounds! Residents can hone their green thumb in their own raised or ground garden beds.

Oakwood residents looking for adventure with their peers can take part in on-campus walking groups, cycling groups and the off-campus walking groups that check out parks and trails in the greater Madison area.

A treasured part of Oakwood’s University Woods campus, the Nature Preserve has provided beautiful connection to nature for young and old alike. It offers nature lovers two rustic trails and one paved trail, allowing access visitors with and without mobility aids. Wisconsin winters don’t keep visitors at bay – residents can borrow snowshoes from Oakwood (though many have their own) and try to get a glimpse of some of Oakwood’s outdoor friends. Past wildlife sightings include fox, flying squirrels, turkeys, owls, deer, wood ducks, and the endangered rusty patched bumblebee.

