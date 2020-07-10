Nyla M. McCormick

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Nyla (Ball) McCormick, 91, of Madison, WI, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

The daughter of Albert and Lois (Beale) Ball. She was born on February 18, 1929, in Madison, WI. A lifelong Madison resident, Nyla graduated from Central High School in 1947 and remained very active with her senior class, organizing many reunions and luncheons over the years.

Nyla married William (Bill) McCormick on June 17, 1950. They were together for almost 57 years before Bill’s passing in 2007. Nyla enjoyed working at Wolf Kubly on the Capital Square until 1968 when she and Bill ventured to begin their family business, McCormick Refrigeration. Nyla managed the office and their many clients for over 34 years. She had many interests, including making beautiful, hand-beaded bracelets and necklaces, which she gifted to her many friends and family, her beloved Cocker Spaniel fur babies, floral arranging and event planning, but Nyla’s greatest passion and joy was her family, cooking and baking. She was a master in the kitchen, and her family and friends enjoyed many wonderful, home-cooked meals…there was always room for one more guest at Nyla’s table. Christmas was always a special holiday in the McCormick family, and Nyla planned, decorated, and baked weeks in advance to share many home-made baked delights and treats.

Nyla is survived by her four children, Michael (Kathy) McCormick, David (Linda) McCormick, Jennifer Frey, and Janet (Michael) Miller; grandchildren, Andrew and Christopher McCormick, Matthew McCormick, David Weber, Nicholas and Daniel Frey, David, Tim, and Katherine Miller; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Roger (Pat) Ball; Karen Ball and many extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and many brother and sisters-in-law.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in her honor to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI., 53711 or to the Dane County Humane Society.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Agrace Hospice and the wonderful, kind, and caring staff at Home Again Assisted Living Memory Care in Waunakee, WI.

“If I had a flower for every time, I thought of you…I could walk through my garden forever.” – Alfred Tennyson

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com