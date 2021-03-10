Nye leads Illini women past Wisconsin in Big Ten opener

Associated Press by Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Aaliyah Nye scored a career-high 17 points, Kennedi Myles had a double-double and 12th-seeded Illinois defeated No. 13-seed Wisconsin in the first game of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Myles had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Illinois meets fifth-seeded Northwestern in the second round on Wednesday. Sydney Hilliard and Imani Lewis both had 11 points for the Badgers.

Illinois scored the first 17 points of the game and led 24-2 after one quarter. The Badgers were 0 for 18 from the field.

