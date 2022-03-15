NWS to lead free weather spotter training at Madison College, online

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — If you ever wanted to help your community during severe weather, here’s your chance.

The National Weather Service will be leading weather spotter training at Madison College on March 30. The training is free, in-person, and no registration is required.

The training lasts about two hours. There will be two sessions, held at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the Cafe Annex at the Truax Building, 1701 Wright Street.

Attendees should park in the VISITOR section of the parking lot located at the northwest corner of Anderson and Wright Streets.

“This training is critical due to the increasing concerns with severe weather,” Dane County Emergency Management Director Charles Tubbs Sr. said. “Knowing more about what is happening in the skies and where to find accurate information can increase you and your loved one’s safety.”

The NWS will also offer training via a webinar at 1 p.m. on April 8. Registration is required. You can find more information by clicking here.

