NWS: Fond du Lac weather radio transmitter down Wednesday

by Logan Reigstad

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The National Weather Service’s weather radio transmitter in Fond du Lac is down Wednesday as strong winds are forecasted to reach Wisconsin later in the day.

The NWS said it’s unclear when the transmitter will be back in service. It did not provide a cause for the outage.

The transmitter broadcasts to numerous eastern and east-central Wisconsin counties, including much of Dodge and Green Lake counties and extreme northeastern Columbia County.

The agency tweeted a map showing other weather radio transmitters Wisconsinites can use instead.

The Fond du Lac weather radio transmitter is down. We have notified technicians who are looking into the outage, but do not have an estimated time for a return to service. See the map below with details about where additional transmitters are located across east-central WI. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/cJRlgVmh4o — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) December 15, 2021

A planned weekly weather radio test is also being postponed until Thursday due to Wednesday’s storms, the NWS said.

To get weather alerts for your area at any time, download the Channel 3000 First Warn Weather app for your iOS or Android devices. Click here for more information.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.