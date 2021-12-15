NWS: Fond du Lac weather radio transmitter down Wednesday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The National Weather Service’s weather radio transmitter in Fond du Lac is down Wednesday as strong winds are forecasted to reach Wisconsin later in the day.
The NWS said it’s unclear when the transmitter will be back in service. It did not provide a cause for the outage.
The transmitter broadcasts to numerous eastern and east-central Wisconsin counties, including much of Dodge and Green Lake counties and extreme northeastern Columbia County.
The agency tweeted a map showing other weather radio transmitters Wisconsinites can use instead.
A planned weekly weather radio test is also being postponed until Thursday due to Wednesday’s storms, the NWS said.
