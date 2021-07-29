NWS confirms at least six tornadoes across Wisconsin from Wednesday night storms

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin as a result of Wednesday night’s severe storms, four of which touched down in southern Wisconsin.

The first of the four, an EF1 tornado, was confirmed in Jefferson County near Concord. The NWS said it happened at roughly 1:15 a.m. Crews were still working to determine the tornado’s path length as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Damage near Concord, WI (Jefferson County) has been confirmed to be a tornado, with a preliminary damage rating of EF1. The tornado occurred at approximately 1:15 AM CDT on July 29, 2021. Path length and other details still TBD. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 29, 2021

Images taken by News 3 Now photographers near Concord show multiple buildings completely destroyed, siding from a house littered throughout a nearby tree and a garage support beam resting on top of a parked car.

NWS officials said the second tornado touched down in Waukesha County near the intersection of Highway D and Townline Road. The tornado was given an EF0 damage rating.

A storm survey has confirmed a tornado with a preliminary damaging rating of EF0 in Waukesha County. Damage is centered around the intersection of Hwy D and Townline Rd., ESE of Wales and WSE of Waukesha. Additional details TBD. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 29, 2021

Thursday afternoon, NWS officials confirmed a third tornado, an EF0, touched down just southwest of Watertown around 1:05 a.m. Crews are still working to determine the tornado’s path length.

NWS storm survey found preliminary EF0 rated damage just SW of Watertown. Damage is along Hilltop Rd just north of Highway A. Tornado occurred at approximately 1:05 AM CDT on July 29, 2021. Path length and other details TBD. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 29, 2021

A fourth tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service just before 4:30 p.m. A storm survey found evidence of an EF1 tornado south of Dousman in Waukesha County, with a path of damage more than two miles long. Winds for that tornado reached 100 mph.

NWS storm survey found EF1 rated tornado damage south of Dousman, starting near a cemetery on Highway Z. The tornado path was 2.19 miles long with a with of 100 yds. Peak winds estimated to be 100 mph. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 29, 2021

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has confirmed an additional two tornadoes as of Friday morning, bringing the official statewide count up to six, and more may be confirmed as officials continue to survey the damage.

