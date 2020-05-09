Nursing home groups leery about naming facilities with cases

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Officials representing nursing homes and residential facilities say a plan to release the names of long-term care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases should be treated with care.

The leader of LeadingAge Wisconsin says the list should not be viewed as a measure of quality of care offered by specific facilities.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said it will begin releasing the names on Monday. Meanwhile, state health officials on Saturday announced 349 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number to 9,939.

The state confirmed 14 more deaths, for a total of 398.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments