Nurses to counter-protest planned anti-Safer at Home demonstration at Capitol

MADISON, Wis. — Madison nurses have scheduled a counter-protest in response to Friday’s anti-Safer at Home demonstration at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

According to a news release from SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, more than 1,300 candles will be installed in honor of every person in the state who was hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

The event will start at at 8 p.m. and take place at the Capitol building’s West Entrance stairs, which faces State Street.

The release said a Madison nurse will be present to give a statement and implore the public to listen to health officials and stay home.

