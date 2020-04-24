Madison nurse wears photo of her and her dog outside PPE gear to connect with patients

The nurse said the PPE creates a boundary and this is her way of forming a personal connection through her gear

MADISON, Wis. — Alexandra Finch is a registered nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. She’s been a nurse for the past six years, but said she has always taken care of others.

Finch said throughout her childhood, she always acted as a motherly figure to her nine siblings. It was her desire to care for others that led her to become a nurse.

“I’ve been mothering and teaching children and family members forever,” Finch said.

While she doesn’t have any kids of her own, she knows what it’s like to always have family around. But working in a hospital through the pandemic means she can’t see her family and the patients she cares for can’t see theirs either.

“I’m trying to give these patients the compassion that a family member would give,” Finch said. “I have just always been the wear your heart on your sleeve kind of person.”

Now she’s putting her heart on her personal protective equipment. At the start of her shift, she places a photo of her and her dog Biscuit outside of her gear so that her patients can put a face to the woman who is taking care of them.

“It gives you a personality and they can see you and maybe, in turn, feel like they’re being seen,” she said. “It’s hard to feel that connection when our faces are covered all the time. We don’t look different from each other, it can be hard to hear us sometimes through those masks.”

Finch said that even though patients aren’t always well enough to be able to speak to her, they do remember her and connect with her photo.

Finch said she hopes it can bring some positivity into what would otherwise be a scary and lonely experience in the ICU.

“I hope that when our survivors look back at this, they’re not looking at how scared and terrified they were. I hope they remember that nurse who had a picture and held my hand,” she said.

A nurse at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital tapes a photo of her and her dog Biscuit outside her PPE gear to connect with her patients. "It gives you a personality and they can see you and maybe, in turn, feel like they're being seen," she said. Her trend is catching on. pic.twitter.com/63CK5e8OPQ — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) April 24, 2020

