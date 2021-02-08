Numerous vehicles in Madison stolen while warming up, police say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts that have taken place throughout the city in the past day.

Police said a black 2015 Mercedes C300 was stolen from the 4300 block of Crawford Drive on Monday morning.

According to an incident report, eight vehicles were also stolen Sunday:

A 2017 Subaru Impreza was stolen from the 4600 block of Hayes Road at 7:42 a.m.

A maroon 2019 Kia Sorento was stolen from the 3300 block of Clove Drive at 8:20 a.m.

A gray 2019 Nissan Rogue was stolen from the 800 block of Jana Lane at 9:44 a.m. Police said the vehicle was also used in a robbery Sunday involving an 86-year-old woman.

A black 2017 Toyota Rav 4 was stolen from 2722 East Washington Ave. at 11:58 a.m.

A black 2012 Buick LaCrosse was stolen from 4921 Commercial Ave. at 1:29 p.m.

A red 2017 Jeep Cherokee was stolen from the 2900 block of Maple Grove Road at 5:31 p.m. The vehicle was also used in a robbery Monday involving a 62-year-old woman.

A silver 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from the 1000 block of Engelhart Drive at 6:37 p.m.

A blue 2016 Honda Civic was stolen from the 3300 block of Portage Road at 7:12 p.m.

Police said the cars were left unattended as the owners warmed them up due to the extremely cold temperatures. Some of the vehicles have been found abandoned, while others were reported as being associated with robberies in store parking lots.

In 2020, the Madison Police Department received 639 stolen vehicle reports, a 46.9% increase from the previous year. Of that total, more than half of the vehicles had keys in them or were readily accessible. Officials said 115 of the vehicles were also left running during the time of the theft.

The department reminded drivers to not leave their vehicles unattended while warming them up, even if it’s only for a few seconds.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.